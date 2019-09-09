Rafael Nadal squandered two set lead and allowed Russian Daniil Medvedev to level the match in the final of the US Open.

The match is now going into a fifth set.

In the first two sets, Nadal outmuscled the younger Russian, who seemed not to have any answer to Nadal’s game tactics and claimed them 7-5 6-3.

But Medvedev got his ball back when he broke Nadal in the third set, immediately after Nadal also broke him. He went on to claim the set 7-5.

In the fourth set, Nadal saved breakpoints to level 1-1. Medvedev held serve next to go 2-1.

The game went on ding-dong with Medvedev breaking Nadal, when Medvedev was leading 5-4. He won the set 6-4.