A Federal Lawmaker, Hon. Adeyemi Alli has reiterated commitment to qualitative representation for the people of his constituency.

He also said that moves are underway to sponsor Bills that will be address basic needs of the people of his constituency and the state at large.

Alli stated this on Monday during the empowerment programme for over 400 residents in Mushin 1 Federal Constituency.

According to him, the initiative was in fulfillment of campaign promises to the people and in line with his policy of social inclusion for the needy.

Alli said he has moved a motion on urgent need to support industrial hub on the floor of the House which has led to improved power supply in Ilupeju Indusrial Estate.

On his part, a former Senator from the area, Ganiyu Solomon promised to rally round elected officials to ensure delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

The host Chairman of Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA, Rasaq Ajala described Alli as a grassroots leader who responded promptly to the yearnings of the people.

Beneficiaries of the empowerment programme went home with various cash and consumables.