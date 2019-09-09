The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos State Command on Monday paraded a father who has been allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter for three years.

The 46-year-old father of three, Chinedu Ifeleka was arrested in Ojo area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The suspect, who claimed to be a furniture maker, said he made love to his daughter under the influence of alcohol.

It was learnt that Ifeleke always made love to his daughter whenever his wife had gone out and without the notice of his siblings.

Commandant, NSCDC, Cyprian Otoibhi alleged that the suspect had been abusing the victim since 2016 when she 11 year-old.

He said in her statement, the victim admitted that her father sexually abused her again on 9 August, 209, about 2:25a.m., while her mother had gone out to visit her grandmother, alleging that her father woke her up and started torching her in her private part and other parts of her bodies.

“When the information got to the commandant, our officers who were in the area where the incident occurred where directed to go after the suspect and in the process, the suspect was arrested,” he said.

Otoibhi said the suspect would face the full wrath of the law and would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.

However, the suspect, Ifeleka confessed to have committed the crime, but claimed he had carnal knowledge of his daughter once, adding that: “I am appealing to my daughter to forgive me, because what I did to her was under the influence of alcohol.”

While, the victim’s mother, Mrs. Florence Ifeleka said she was afraid to report the incident to the security agencies due to her husband’s threat that he would divorce him.

“When I couldn’t bear it anymore, I had to discuss it with my friend who later reported the matter to the NSCDC officers in our area, which was how my husband was arrested and detained. I still I don’t believe my husband can such to his daughter,” she said.