Didier Deschamps has urged Arsenal fans to be patient with Matteo Guendouzi and not heap too much pressure on him.

The France boss called Guendouzi into the senior international squad for the first time following the injury to Man Utd’s Paul Pogba.

Guendouzi was on the bench for the Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania on Saturday but didn’t get on the field.

He could make his debut in Tuesday’s clash with Andorra, but Deschamps was keen not to place too much expectation on the midfielder.

“Do not ask too much, he’s a young player, who is still the Espoirs generation, who plays a lot of matches with Arsenal where there is strong competition,” Deschamps said, as reported by FootMercato.

“He’s the modern midfielder, box to box as they say there, with a lot of power and technical quality too. He’s there. What I expect from young people is that they bring this freshness, this dynamism.

“He is a very young player but with a very big potential.”

Guendouzi has become a key member of Arsenal’s first team, starting all four of their Premier League fixtures this season so far.

It was his performance against Tottenham in the Gunners’ last match before the international break which particularly impressed, where he produced a superb performance capped off with an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser.