The Aviation Minister, Sen Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Government will continue to improve on safety and security at the nation’s airports through training and capacity development of staff.

A statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Monday in Lagos, quoted Sirika as making the promise at the graduation ceremony of 727 Aviation Security and Fire Service officers in Kaduna.

The minister said that the security boost, training, and capacity development across the airports were in line with the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He urged the graduands to put service before everything else, stressing that the ability to set priorities would determine the quality of their stewardship.

“In accepting to be trained as Aviation Security (AVEC) and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) cadets, you must realise that it is a privilege for you to serve your country at this level, as the aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the letter,” Sirika said.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu earlier admonished them to let their commitment to honour, respect, and devotion to duty be second to none. Yadudu said that the career was much more than a job, but a calling.

“There is no doubt that the period you have spent during your training has considerably prepared you both in learning and character to become ambassadors of not only your your service and FAAN. It has also prepared you to be that that of the country, in the eye of all airport users, both local and foreign,” he said.

Yadudu, who said FAAN would continue to invest in its human resources, charged the graduates to be committed, dedicated and approach duties assigned them with a high sense of responsibility.