The Economic and Financial crimes Commission, EFCC, has announced that the auctioning of forfeited Trucks/Vehicles and Petroleum Products earlier scheduled to commence today, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has been postponed.

The auction was planned to commence today with the inspection of the items by interested bidders.

Also postponed is the bid opening ceremony earlier fixed for Thursday, September 12, 2019.

New dates will be announced in due course, spokesman of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren said.

Uwujaren said the Commission regretted any inconvenience this postponement might cause interested bidders and other stakeholders.

The items were part of the items forfeited in suit FHC/PH/MISC/65/2019.

EFCC initially listed the items for auction in August. The auction was scheduled to be done in conjunction with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court (Port Harcourt Division) and Department of Petroleum Product Resources, DPR.