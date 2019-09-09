The Department of State Services (DSS) has decried the increasing use of fake and unsubstantiated information on social media platforms to deceive and incite the public.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Afunanya reiterated an earlier alert by the DSS of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

He said the elements were determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilize the nation.

According to him, they also initiated narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.

He said the aim was to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

Afunanya condemned the unpatriotic and misguided activities of the anti-social elements, warning that the full weight of the law would be brought against the perpetrators.

He said the service would remain committed in its pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.

He enjoined Nigerians to remain law-abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities.