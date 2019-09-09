Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Cement Plc, has restated his commitment to the economic empowerment of millions of Nigerians.

Aliko Dangote made this affirmation on Monday in Lagos during the presentation of gifts to winners in the ongoing Dangote Bag of Goodies National Consumer Promo.

A total of 27 people were rewarded with various gifts ranging from car, motorcycle, tricycle, refrigerator and television set.

The chairman, represented by Olakunle Alake, Group Managing Director, Dangote Industry Ltd., said that the promo would reward 21 million Nigerians with various gifts that would boost their source of livelihood.

According to him, the promo is to reward its valued customers for their unflinching support that has made Dangote Cement the first choice in building construction.

“The choice of gifts were carefully selected because of our desire to impact and change lives of winners,” he said.

Also, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, Director of Marketing, Dangote Cement, said the promo was to reward consumers with life-changing prizes in tandem with the company’s core values.

“Dangote Cement is touching lives in an amazing way. When we started, some people were skeptical that the gifts will be won by people connected to the company. But we have all come to see that ordinary Nigerians who were not expecting it has been beneficiaries of the star prize of cars,” she said.

Sanni said that the company had presented 21 cars out of the 43 cars to be won to winners, adding that more people still stand the chance of being rewarded with the remaining cars.

She disclosed that though the promo would end on Sept. 30, the redemption of prizes across the country had been extended beyond the period.