Photographer, Busola Dakolo has demanded apology from Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, for allegedly raping her 20 years ago.

She told a High Court in Abuja that the rape had adversely affected her marital sex life and demanded a letter of apology to show remorse for his action.

Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of defiling her 20 years ago when she was 16 years old in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Fatoyinbo had since denied the allegation and was recently grilled by the police in Abuja over the issue.

Dakolo, in a suit filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, asked the court to declare that Fatoyinbo’s denial of his alleged acts contained jointly and/or severally through a press statement he released on June 28 2019, had caused her continuous emotional distress and amounted to intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.

Olajengbesi said, “The claimant avers that she was immediately terrified and in shock while the defendant pinned her down on the couch following which he caressed her body, fondled her breasts, pulled her pant, quickly half-pulled his trousers and ordered her to allow him have his way with her.

“The claimant avers that the defendant in the process used his hand to cover her mouth, thereby muffling her screams. The claimant avers that the defendant made efforts to penetrate her vagina, whilst she struggled to fight him off; however, the defendant overpowered her and penetrated her vagina and had sexual intercourse with her.”

“The claimant avers that while she was in shock of the incident which had rendered her befuddled and mortified, the defendant rushed out of the living room area of her family home and briefly returned with a bottle of soda (Krest) which he forced down her throat thereby making her breathing difficult,” he said in a report by PUNCH.