Photographer, Busola Dakolo has demanded apology from Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, for allegedly raping her 20 years ago.
She told a High Court in Abuja that the rape had adversely affected her marital sex life and demanded a letter of apology to show remorse for his action.
Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of defiling her 20 years ago when she was 16 years old in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Fatoyinbo had since denied the allegation and was recently grilled by the police in Abuja over the issue.
Dakolo, in a suit filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, asked the court to declare that Fatoyinbo’s denial of his alleged acts contained jointly and/or severally through a press statement he released on June 28 2019, had caused her continuous emotional distress and amounted to intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.
“The claimant avers that the defendant in the process used his hand to cover her mouth, thereby muffling her screams. The claimant avers that the defendant made efforts to penetrate her vagina, whilst she struggled to fight him off; however, the defendant overpowered her and penetrated her vagina and had sexual intercourse with her.”
