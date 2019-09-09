There was confusion on Sunday night over the status of the national president of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria(ALGON), Kolade David Alabi.

Publicity secretary of the association, Andrew Alu said the National Executive Council removed David for allegedly contravening the association’s constitution. He also claimed that the association’s deputy national president Mahmud Aliyu, has been elected to replace him.

Alu said David was removed because he is not a chairman of any of the recognised 774 local government areas in Nigeria as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended. He said that ”David is the chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

“Since his local government area is not among the 774 local government areas in Nigeria, he is not qualified to contest for the presidency of ALGON.

“By these resolutions of highest body of ALGON, David is to handover the whole affairs of ALGON activities to Aliyu as the new national president of ALGON,” he said.

The announcement was however dismissed as hoax by the secretary-general of ALGON, Binta Bello, who claimed to represent the Members of the National Executive Council(NEC) of the Association.

She expressed shock over the communique removing Alabi.

She said there was no meeting where the decision was taken and urged the media to always verify information from the right sources before going to press.

“My attention has been drawn to an alleged meeting of ALGON National Executive Council on the 6th of September.

“I want to confirm that no such meeting was held. As the Secretary-General of the association, the responsibilities of the process of convening such meeting is vested on me or as delighted(sic) by me of which neither of the two happened.

“It is rather unfortunate to claim that such a meeting took place which further claimed the removal of the incumbent President Mr Kolade Alabi. I urge all ALGON Staff to guides(sic) against an illegitimate information and to remain.”

According to Nassarawa State ALGON Chairman Aminu Muazu Maifata, the entire story is a hoax capable of destroying the main fabrics of ALGON and should therefore be deeply investigated.

“I write to refute the purported removal of Kolade David Alabi – the incumbent National President of ALGON as circulated on the online platform of national newspaper.

David Alabi also said the process through which he was elected as national president was constitutional.

He said he did not breach the party’s constitution as all members of ALGON knew that he was the Chairman of Bariga LCDA before he was elected by all local government chairmen across 36 states and the FCT.