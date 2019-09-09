Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa as a result of Xenophobic attacks.

Buhari, who received the report of the Special Envoy to South Africa on Monday, said the government would continue to to put pressure on the South African Government to take concrete and visible measures to stop violence against citizens of other African nations.

“I have received the report from the Special Envoy I sent to South Africa last week. We will continue to put pressure on the South African Government to take concrete and visible measures to stop violence against citizens of other African nations,” he said.

According to Buhari, the recurring issue of xenophobia and attacks on African nationals remained very worrying, saying that if nothing was done to stop it, it could negatively affect the image and standing of South Africa as one of the leading countries in Africa, as it had to be stopped.

“On our own part let me reiterate that the Nigerian Government will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of the lives, property and business interests of Nigerians in South Africa, and of South Africans in Nigeria.

“Let me also say that we have made arrangements for the immediate voluntary evacuation of all Nigerians in South Africa who are willing to return home. I have directed the relevant agencies to ensure this is done speedily and efficiently,” he said.