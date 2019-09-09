President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria’s senior basketball team, D’Tigers will surprise the world at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Buhari expressed the optimism as he joined Nigerians and Basketball fans all over the world in celebrating D’Tigers qualification for the Games.

At the FIBA World Cup 2019 in China, the Nigerian team defeated hosts China, 86-73 to secure a place at the Olympics 2020. China also qualified as well.

President Buhari congratulated the team for the energetic, resilient and skillful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing opponents during the tournament, assuring the team that the nation remains proud of them.

The President commended officials and technical hands for the commitment and investments in ensuring that the D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.

President Buhari said that with more dedication, training and focus, D’Tigers will surprise the world at the Olympics.