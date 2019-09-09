British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing ahead with his plan to suspend the Parliament.His spokesman, James Slack said the parliament will be suspended from the end of today.

Slack said the prorogue will begin at the close of business and last until 14 October.

Mr Johnson today met with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar where he said he hoped an agreement could be reached in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The spokesman also said that while the government would obey the law, Mr Johnson would not be requesting another extension of the Article 50 EU withdrawal process.

The Benn Bill – to block the UK leaving the EU with no-deal on 31 October – is due to be given royal assent today.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman added: ‘The Prime Minister is not going to seek an extension. ‘If MPs want to resolve this there is an easy way – vote for an election today and let the public decide.’