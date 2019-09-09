Tacha’s running altercation with Seyi took a nastier turn during the Live Eviction Show as she went for the jugular.

Responding to Ebuka’s question about the growing tension between them, she didn’t hold back and described Seyi as being void of sense. A statement that left viewers utterly stunned.

At some point Tacha said: “What I have achieved at 23, he has not achieved it, If not for Big Brother, we won’t be close.”

However, Seyi, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo is a medical doctor, Ph.D. holder, owns a company that recruits artist and had done a lot of adverts for multinational companies while Tacha is known to be an Instagram marketer.

Reacting to Tacha’s comment, popular blogger, Kemi Olunloyo wrote: “Tacha fans are certified morons. Who is Seyi without the Awolowo name u ask? We children of the elite have our own individuality. I take public transportation in Nigeria, drink sachet water, shop in markets. You children of the poor need to stop painting past glory.”

@Temitayo951 wrote: Aaahhh kilode. “That was some Gbas gbos from Tacha to Seyi.”

While discussing with Khafi after, she expressed further shock at why Seyi thought she was using him to garner clout. “How could he say I am using him for clout, I am clout,” she replied totally bemused at Seyi’s utterance.

Reacting to Venita’s exit from the show, Tacha believed she achieved her aim of getting her name on every lip. “You can’t make a sentence without making calling her name,” she said.

Although she was shook at the Eviction, she was glad she was gone.