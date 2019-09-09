The Pepper Dem Gang are anticipating exciting week ahead with Cindy as the Pepper Dem Head of House.

How Cindy became the Head of House:

Given a three-minute countdown, the Housemates were given the challenge to stick as many plastic balls as possible to any hula-hoop aside the ones with their names on it.

For this task, they were allowed to move around and throw their balls on any of their fellow Housemates’ hula-hoop. Basically, each Housemate was given the freedom to throw their balls at all times.

The Housemates with the least balls on the hula-hoop sticky tape by the end of the timer emerges as the Head of House.

Frodd, Diane, Cindy and Mercy got the least balls stuck on their hula-hoops. For this reason, they were Tasked to a simple challenge of filling the test tube.

The four qualifiers were provided with a teaspoon and test tube each. For this challenge, they were only required to use the teaspoon provided to fill their test tubes.

For this tiebreaker, the Housemate who fills a test tube to the brim fastest wins the tie.

For filling her test tube to the brim the fastest, Cindy emerged as the winner of the Head of House battle.

She did not only walk out of the Arena with 250 Bet9ja Coins in the bag, but Cindy also left with Mike as her chosen HoH roommate.