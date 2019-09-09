The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has called for the arrest of Timi Frank for casting aspersion on members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) ahead of their ruling on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Frank,an ally of PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, had in a statement claimed that the judges could be tempted to rule myopically and selfishly but BMO said those words were a direct insult on the 5-member panel.

It said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that the former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) crossed the red line in his attempt to blackmail the judiciary.

“We have in recent days noticed a coordinated effort by PDP and its allies to arm twist members of the tribunal but Timi Frank’s choice of words is totally irresponsible.

“It would therefore not be out of place for us to call on the Police to act fast to prevent this organised mindless attempt to blackmail the judiciary without basis,” BMO added.

The group said it wondered how long the Judiciary would tolerate organised assault by PDP and its agent on its integrity especially on matters that are sub judice.