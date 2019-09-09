Ahead of Lagos House of Assembly statewide constituency meetings with stakeholders, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday urged the people to ensure active participation.

Adams advised and implored the lawmakers to do more for their people by coming up with more people-oriented bills while speaking in Lagos.

Meetings will be held in various constituencies on Wednesday to rub minds with people on their needs and expectations. Speaking on the planned meeting, Adams said that although the lawmakers were trying and had passed different far-reaching laws, there was still a need to do more.

“There is a need for them to do more for their people. They must make sure that they use funds meant for projects for the people judiciously,’’ he said.

He commented that the upcoming meeting was germane and laudable and should not be used as a jamboree of sorts without achieving the aim for which it was fixed.

“The meetings would aim to listen to the people and their demands. It is not easy for the people to see a President or Governor table their needs but it is for them to reach out to lawmakers who are their mouthpiece in government. Lawmakers nationwide should be able to at least spend two, three days with their people at least once in a month, ‘’ Adams said.

He, however, urged the people to find ways of probing their representatives and forcing them to be transparent and accountable. In Adams’s opinion, politics was all about local interest but should not make anyone a tribalist.

He added that it was important to meet the people at the grassroots and go back to represent them well as people have more hope on legislators than the executives and the judiciary, because of the direct link with their representatives.