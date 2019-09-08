By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State All Progressive Congress Youth League, (APCYL), has applauded the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun over his achievement after clocking 100 days in office.

The group also described Abiodun’s governance as indisputable in the state.

Comrade Olamide Lawal, the group Coordinator while addressing journalist on Sunday in Abeokuta, said ”We (group) are happy that in 100 days, you have proved yourself to be a true administrator and Strategist per excellence’

”It is indisputable that you started the process of governance in Ogun state as a true democrat who was desirous of taking the people to the next level of all-round development.

“These achievements which are obvious, even to the blind and it cut across educational re-invigoration, Agricultural turn-around, infrastructural development, health sector revamping, security revitalization and many more,” he said.

He added that Abiodun’s administration has launched the Ogun job Portal, agricultural revolution, donation of patrol vehicles and motorcycles to security personnel and the Ogun Tech Hub in Abeokuta with a 5-day free training in soft skills like Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Web Development, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Development, Data Science, IT Business, Emerging IT Trends: Big Data, IoT, Cloud Computing, and Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM), among others.