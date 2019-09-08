The Enugu State Police Command says a student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), on Saturday drank a substance believed to be ‘Sniper’ insecticide in a bid to take her life.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday that the student was, however, responding to treatment.

Amaraizu said that the attempted suicide happened at 8.00 a.m. on Saturday.

“The victim, Miss Chinwendu Odoh, 24, is from Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA and a 200 level microbiology student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“She allegedly drank a substance believed to be ‘Sniper’ insecticide with a view to taking her life.

“Odoh was, however, promptly rushed to the Royal Cross Hospital, Nsukka, where she is being revived,’’ he said.

According to the spokesman, a full scale investigation into the incident is being carried out by the police.

“Information from some sympathisers are pointing toward depression over an unresolved issue.

“The victim is now responding to treatment in the hospital,’’ he said.