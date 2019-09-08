Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, who was involved in an auto crash on Sept. 5, is in good condition and responding to treatment in hospital, Mr Olumide Akunrinlola, the Senator’s media aide has said.

Akunrinlola, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa, said although the auto crash was serious, no life was lost in the accident.

There were four occupants in the car.

“I can confirm to you that the senator and other occupants in the vehicle were responding to treatments,” Akunrinlola said.

The accident occurred at Igbara Oke along Ilasha – Akure road, a suburb of Akure, Ondo state capital.

Sen. Tofowomo alongside Mr Banji Okunomo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for Ondo 2020 as well as two other PDP women stalwarts were on their way to Ibadan for a function on the fateful day.

