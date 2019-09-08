Russia-led forces used proscribed weapons to attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on September 7.

“On September 7, armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 14 times. The enemy shelled positions of Joint Forces units, using weapons that are proscribed under the Minsk agreements,” the press center of the Joint Forces Operation of Ukraine (JFO) Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on September 8.

What is more, enemy troops used grenade launchers of various systems and rifles. Hot spots in the Skhid (East) sector were the villages of Lebedynske (attacked twice), Starohnativka, Talakivka (attacked twice), Novotroyitske, Bohdanivka, Novohryhorivka, and Vodiane.

Under attack in the Pivnich (North) sector were the villages of Novhorodske, Pivdenne, Shumy, Mayorsk, and Novotoshkivske.

No Ukrainian army losses were reported for the period under review, the JFO HQ said. Since Sunday midnight, no enemy attacks have been reported.

