Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Team Delta to go all out to retain the trophy at the 5th National Youth Games (NYG) holding in Ilorin, Kwara.

The governor gave the advice in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Sunday.

He said that as the Defending Champions of the games, the team must surpass its last year’s performance by increasing the medals’ tally.

Okowa said that the team was well prepared and motivated enough to make the state proud again as the number one in sports in the country.

“Since the completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, we have continued to take steps toward improving sports facilities and enhancing sports development in the state.

“As part of our `Stronger Delta’ agenda, sports remain one of the cardinal objectives in our quest to make the state stronger in all spheres.

“We have continued to dominate in every facet of sports in the country, because of our sustained investments in the industry and youth development.

“We will not relent in harnessing the potential of abundant talents in our dear state for the good of our nation,’’ Okowa said.

According to him, Delta seeks to retain the trophy which it had won for four consecutive times since the commencement of the games in 2012.

“A team of 750-member contingent, including 400 athletes, departed the camp at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Saturday.

“The team will participate in 34 sports, including swimming, wrestling, combat and track and fields, at the games which begin on Tuesday and will end on Sept. 17,’’ the governor said.