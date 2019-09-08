Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested nine suspected cult leaders and two armed robbers.

A statement issued by Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, on Sunday said on 6th September, 2019 at about 9.00am, Imota Police Station received an information from a reliable source that some cultists on Police wanted list were sighted at Igbalu community.

“Operatives of Operation Crush attached to the Division were promptly deployed to the area. Two suspects namely, Emmanuel Chinonso ‘m’ 21 years old and Thomas Israel ‘m’ 20 years old were arrested. Items recovered from them include, two battle axe, knife and one beret belonging to Eiye confraternity.

“The suspects confessed that they are key leaders of Eiye Confraternity and that their gang is responsible for series of violent attacks recorded in Imota, Ikorodu. In a follow up investigation, seven additional suspects were arrested between 6th and 8th September, 2019.

“They are: Ariyo Omonuga ‘m’ 25 years old, Oyerinde Omoniyi ‘m’ 23 years old, Adelaja Opeyemi ‘m’ 28 years old, Hassan Babatunde ‘m’ 26 years old, Sodiq Babatunde ‘m’ 24 years old, Sodiq Oladire ‘m’ 22 years old and Shakiru Liasu ‘m’ 18 years old. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

Meanwhile, Elkana said on 7th September, 2019 at about 11:55hours, Bariga Police Station, acting on a complaint they received, arrested one Francis Aiyekomologbon for robbing one, Damilare Ismaila of his Samsung Phone.

“In a related development, one Daniel Okorie 29 years old was arrested at No 13 Olarewaju Street Akoka for attempting to steal one Paragon white Bus parked in the house by one Tolu Onyenusi. The suspects confessed to the commission of the crimes. Investigation is ongoing and suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.