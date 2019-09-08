The Lagos State Government and the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) will begin free surgical operation for 150 Lagosians on September 16, 2019.

The operation is being carried out by BOF, with Lagos State Government providing the enabling environment, such as facilities available for the project.

At a news conference at the weekend, following the outcome of free health programme for residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos, the founder, BOF, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu said the aim of the foundation was to help the poor who could not afford the fund for qualitative healthcare.

He said the programme taking place at the Ijede General Hospital, on day four, has seen the foundation screening 1,037 patients, comprising 205 fibroid cases, 97 hernia cases, 35 Lipoma cases, 24 breast lumps, 278 dental check up, 139 scaling and polishing, 63 tooth extractions and 100 cervical screening.

Olowojebutu said the foundation initially resolved to do 100 surgeries in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 100 days in office, but noted that the rise in demand necessitated scaling it up to 150 surgeries.

He added that the cost of carrying out such surgeries could be over N300 million, which the foundation would be doing free of charge in conjunction with the Lagos State Government.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the programme has led to improved access to healthcare by Lagosians who could not have been able to afford it due to financial constraint.

“The support you are giving us is in line with the mandate you have given us in driving the universal health coverage. Sanwo-Olu is very mindful that many Lagosians are not in a position to fund their healthcare.

“That is why this foundation is formed. Among health services provided included care of mother and children. From our encounter with your foundation, your focus is on surgery. The process of carrying out such procedure is phenomenal,” he said.

Abayomi said the foundation would begin the surgery on 150 identified patients in a week time, saying that the state government was building on its capacity to deliver qualitative health services to the populace in order to achieve a greater Lagos.

“Lagos State is now a hyper city. With such a tremendous pressure, the state alone does not have the wherewithal for all health needs, coupled with brain-drain syndrome. You have come at this time and it is good. Your foundation is supporting government to boost our universal health coverage,” he added.

