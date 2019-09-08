The Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church worldwide, David Oyedepo on Sunday said he is not in a hurry to go to heaven and that he is going to live for over 100 years on earth.

Oyedepo, in his sermon, said there were people in the morning service that would testify in the church at 100 years and some at 120 years.

He said the witches and the wizard could be angry, but that many members of his church and him would be here for long.

There are people, I’m looking at this morning, that will testify here at 100. There are those that will testify here at 120. I’m here for long. I’m here for long.

“I’m not hurrying to go to Heaven, I am going to be there forever, so there’s no point hurrying to get there. You’re here for long!

“Let every witch and wizard be angry: You’re here for long. It’s a verdict of Heaven! You’re here for long!

You will see your children’s children to the 4th generation,” he said.