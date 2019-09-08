Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji appears to have found love at last as photos and video trending on social media suggest.

The 40-year old single mother has found love in hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur, Chukie Edozien, popularly known as Lynxxx.

The two lovebirds were caught in a video walking and having fun.

Also, the 35-year old Lynxxx has deposited the photo of his romance with Genevieve on his Instagram page, with Tiwa Savage congratulating them, saying “fine people.”

– The viral video of Genevieve hanging out with Lynxxx – @Chukie_lynxxx spark dating rumor.pic.twitter.com/ggA8urD8PK — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) September 8, 2019

Genevieve, a Nigerian actor, producer, and director won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

Lynxxx, a Nigerian hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur, in 2010 released his debut studio album ‘This is Lynxxx’ and went on to become the first Nigerian artist to be endorsed by the global brand, Pepsi. He is the originator of Jollof Musik – a genre he describes as “an artful blend of music to create great music.”