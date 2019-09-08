France stayed in command of their Euro 2020 qualifying group on Saturday with a 4-1 home win against Albania.

Kingsley Coman’s double and goals from Olivier Giroud and debutant Jonathan Ikone earned them the victory.

The world champions, who conceded a late penalty kick converted by Sokol Cikalleshi, have 12 points from five games in Group H.

They lead second-placed Turkey on goal difference after they beat Andorra 1-0 with a last-gasp Ozan Tufan goal.

Iceland are third, also on 12 points, after claiming a routine 3-0 victory against Moldova.

France next face Andorra at the Stade de France on Tuesday when Albania take on Iceland and Turkey travel to Moldova.

