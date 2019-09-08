The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) has advised school owners in the state to employ only drivers that are certified by the Corps for their school buses to ensure safety of their pupils on the roads.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Sunday.

Oladele said that school owners needed to hire trained and certified drivers to convey their wards so as to reduce road accidents involving school buses in the state.

“The owners of schools can also approach the FRSC to assist them to train their drivers and assistant drivers because the lives of pupils are precious to the nation.” he said.

The sector commander implored drivers of various schools in the state to drive responsibly and desist from overloading the pupils in their vehicles.

He urged school owners to regularly check and ensure that the vehicles used to convey pupils were in proper condition before putting them on the roads.

The FRSC boss, however, warned some school owners to also desist from using motorcycles in transporting their pupils.

“Parents should not allow their wards or children to be conveyed to school by the use of motorcycles to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property,” he said.

Oladele called on school owners to approach the FRSC for the establishment of road safety clubs in their various schools.

According to him, such will help to imbibe safety culture into the children and ensure safety of our roads in the future.