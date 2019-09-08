Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has opened up on the rumours going round that he is the father of former Big Brother Naija housemate, ‘TBoss’ baby.

Melaye denied emphatically that he is the father of Tboss’ baby, saying it is all a lie.

In a tweet on Sunday, the lawmaker said he naturally should ignore such lies, as every child is a blessing from heaven.

He wrote: “I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy.

“As for the father,.. It’s Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly.”