In a bid to test the physical capacity, mental alertness and combat readiness of 78 Regular Recruits Intake, Depot Nigerian Army has conducted obstacle crossing competition for the recruits.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Depot Nigerian Army, Cpt. Mohammed Sani on Sunday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The competition, which took place at the physical training ground of the institution, aims to test speed and the culture of team spirit amongst the recruits.

Sani, in the statement, said that the Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, advised the 78 RRI to be disciplined and steadfast during and after the training.

The Commandant, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Depot N A, Col. U Mu’azu, also urged the recruits to be committed to the training and to be diligent in the discharge of their duties in the institution.

While congratulating the winning company for their determination, zeal and courage, Mohammed advised other companies to go back to the drawing board and re-strategize for better outing.

According to Sani, Alpha Training Company emerged the best Company while Echo and India Training Companies were second and third, respectively.

The Depot Nigerian Army PRO said awards and trophies were presented to the winning companies, noting that the exercise was conducted fairly and concluded hitch-free.

