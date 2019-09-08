Housemate, Venita, has been kicked out of the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Gang House.

She hugged everyone as she left the house, except Tacha.

After her eviction, Venita believed Frodd, Cindy, Mercy and Omashola deserved to be finalists.

Venita’s journey came to an end as she became the fifteenth Housemate to be evicted from the show.

Her Eviction spelt relief for Omashola, Frodd, Khafi and Elozonam as they got another shot in the game.

On stage with Ebuka, Venita was shown a clip of the Housemates who nominated her and she expressed shock.

Nevertheless, Venita stated that she still loves the Housemates who put her up for eviction.

Wrapping up her chat with Ebuka on stage, Venita told said that she was open to what the world has in store for her.