Incredible Nigeria’s D’Tigers qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating China in their final classification game of the Federation of International Basketball Association, FIBA world cup.
The D’tigers secured an automatic qualification after winning by 86-75.
Nigeria failed to progress from their group, finishing with two losses and a win but have secured their place at next year’s summer games by finishing as the highest-ranked African country at the 32-team tournament.
MOOD 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Q6A7lkl9qB
— D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019
