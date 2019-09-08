On a night that Venita Akpofure was evicted from the Big Brother Nigeria House, London Metropolitan policewoman Khafi Kareem was the toast of voters, as the poll results showed.

Out of the five housemates listed for eviction, she polled 28.21% of the votes, meaning the fans still favour her to stay till the 99th day.

She was followed by Frodd who got 24.46%. Omashola was third with 20.61% and Elozonam got 19.66%.

The beautiful Venita who was shown the exit door got the least score of 7.06%.

One of the fans, Stanley Uchenna Eeya, stunned by Venita’s eviction wrote on Facebook: “My beautiful queen. Take heart, I envisaged this, because most Nigerians don’t like beauty and brain they prefer the ones that quarrel with everyone here and there”.

Omokayode Godwin wrote: I wish Venita all the very best in life..

Funny enough I can’t Say Venita is Bad and I can’t say she’s Good… Coz we all have our Different Choices of Likeness and Dislikes in A person…. But The best of it is to wish That Person All And the Best…….

Tacha!!!!! She’s just such a definition of Evil Mhen!! No matter how Low Life Venita might be, She never wished Tacha Evil… But Just a Common Good bye Wishing…. She just sat like a Widow 😆 😆… I’m not sorry to say that tho….. If Her fans like they should blast me… But the truth need be told…

I will Choose 100 of Mercy and Choose 0 of Tacha coz she ain’t gat Good Character… And Good Character is a Virtue infact a Beauty of Every Woman!”

And Team Khafi was happy that the policewoman escaped eviction and used Instagram to thank the fans:

OMG!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH GUYS HEY GOD EVERYONE WHO VOTED, YOU MADE THIS HAPPEN AND WE DO NOT TAKE IT FOR GRANTED.

GOD BLESS YOU ALL. Y’ALL ARE THE REAL PEPPER #Khafi