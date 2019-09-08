General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Well wishers and members of the RCCG celebrated and wished them well.

The RCCG, on its Instagram page wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary to the General Overseer and wife of the General Overseer of RCCG . We thank God for your successful and blissful marriage and the lives you have touched through it. God bless you abundantly!”

Popularly called ‘Daddy GO,’ Adeboye, 77, and Folu got married in 1967.

The marriage is blessed with four children- Adeolu, Bolu Adubi (nee Adeboye), Leke and Dare.