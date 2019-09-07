Gov. MaiMala Buni of Yobe on Friday presented cheques to nine beneficiary communities of the World Bank-supported projects.

Buni, who spoke at the presentation ceremony in Damaturu said that the state had recorded successes within the period of the implementation of World Bank-supported projects.

“The presentation of cheques to nine beneficiary communities is for the implementation of group micro-projects and Public Work-Fare Programme under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

”We will also distribute empowerment materials and equipment to youth trainees under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, Buni said.

He said that the total cost for the implementation for the eight communities and ten group micro-projects was about N72.3 million.

According to him, the projects that will be implemented are construction of classrooms and staff rooms, provision of furniture, drilling of boreholes, tube wells and hand pumps as well as installation of transformers and community housing.

The governor said that since its inception, the Community Social Development Project (CSDP) had assisted in the implementation of 260 community micro-projects worth over N1.1 billion.

”Over 500, 000 people in various communities across the state have benefitted directly and indirectly.

”Under the YESSO, over N684 million was disbursed from May 2018 to date in the implementation of targeted cash transfers to Internally Displaced Persons, underprivileged youths and vulnerable households,” Buni said.

He said that so far, 31, 486 registered households, made up of 162, 707 individuals, had been cleared by the World Bank, and that 11 more local government areas are expected to benefit from similar World Bank Support.

The Acting National Coordinator of YESSO, Hajiya Hajara Sami, in her remark, said that the support programme was intended to increase access to employment opportunities for poor and vulnerable youths,using strengthened social safety nets Persons.

Sami commended the government for its commitment as one of the 16 participating states to commence distribution to poor households and individuals.

Also, Alhaji Goni Gana, CSDP General Manager, said that the development programme had executed 838 community micro-projects worth N1.7 billion.

Gana said that the money was invested in the areas of health, education, water supply rural electrification, roads and culverts between 2001 and 2019.

