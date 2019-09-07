International evangelist and prosperity preacher, Benny Hinn says he is quitting prosperity preaching because it is simply gimmick.

In Nigeria, prosperity preaching is the order of the day as preachers turn churches to making money, asking followers to sow seed and give outrageous money.

He said such preaching is an offence to the Holy Spirit, saying that seed sowing is horrible.

“I will tell you now something that is going to shock you, I think it is an offence to the Lord to say give a thousand dollars. I think it is an offence to the Holy Spirit to place surprise on the gospel.

“I am done with it. I will never again ask you to give a thousand dollars or whatever amount because I think the Holy Ghost is just fade up with it,” he said.

The 66-year old Hinn is an Israeli televangelist, best known for his regular “Miracle Crusades”-revival meeting or faith healing summits that are usually held in stadiums in major cities, which are later broadcast worldwide on his television programme, ‘This Is Your Day.’

Watch video here:

