Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has bared his mind on what he knows about the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

MC Oluomo described Tinubu as a man whose quality leadership has been an inspiration to him.

“Your leadership and words of encouragement mean a lot to me. I’m very grateful for the opportunities you have given me,” he said.

He said Tinubu has been a great father, leader, mentor, teacher and guide to him, a role model and an inspiration

“Your support and advice have helped shape my professional career.Thank you Sir,. The great Leader of our time, HE ASHIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU JAGABAN BORGU,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

MC Oluomo also expressed gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and others for the role they played in his life.

