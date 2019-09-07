The reports of former Big Brother Naija Housemates, Bam Bam and Teddy A, tying the knots today has been welcomed with great joy and congratulatory messages on social media.

Both were spotted at different locations on Friday celebrating their last day as singles.

In a video that surfaced online, when Teddy A was asked how he felt on his last day as a bachelor, he replied: “I feel good.”

Here are some comments on Twitter:

Royal Ivy: “This is the day that the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it!! I am so happy like it’s my wedding day.”

Selon Luna: “Oh Lord, For the sake of BamTeddy, a day like ds was made. They will rejoice & be glad in it.

We too as a unit with our faves ‘BamBam and Teddy A’ commit today into your hands. It’ll be successful and your Grace will remain everlasting. Amen #BamTeddy Saturday.”

Lee: Today it’s all about #BamTeddy, God Bless this day we all shall be happy.

@Nwayinamari: “My heartfelt wishes to @bammybestowed and @BadmanTeddyA on their wedding day. May the bond that they share last forever and let it never change and grow firmer and deeper day by day. Have a great married life.”

