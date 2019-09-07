Bamike Olawunmi

They started off as housemates from Big Brother Naija 2018, became lovers, paired as BamTeddy, of which the name quickly stuck and now look where this lovely couple are today.

Bamike Olawunmi aka Bam Bam and hubby Teddy A have officially done their traditional engagement with friends, family and BBBN former housemates in attendance.

See some photos.

Teddy A

