They started off as housemates from Big Brother Naija 2018, became lovers, paired as BamTeddy, of which the name quickly stuck and now look where this lovely couple are today.

Bamike Olawunmi aka Bam Bam and hubby Teddy A have officially done their traditional engagement with friends, family and BBBN former housemates in attendance.

See some photos.

Eeeyyyy God See my babies ooo 🕺🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 First to be seen here … Ya’al better gimme credit 🙄🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️ #Ceena #BamTeddy2019 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/n7pyv9Grqo — IG@houseofamearypearl (@amearyPearl) September 7, 2019

Bamteddy fanmily at the #BamTeddy2019 . Where else would you rather be at this time pic.twitter.com/Buj3lk8qai — Tomilola (@imotllolly) September 7, 2019

