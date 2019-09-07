A Nigerian housewife and three men have been linked with a scam of N20 million.

The suspects are Sherifatu Ogunsemo Omotayo (housewife), Bakare Olamiji Tajudeen, Aderemi Adesoji Ayantunde Daniel(a.k.a Remi) and Oladotun Hassan.

The four suspects have been arraigned at the Federal High Court in the nation’s commercial city of Lagos for obtaining by false pretence more than N20 million from a business woman.

The arraignment was as a result of seven-count amended criminal charge number FHC/L/379C/2018 filed before the court by Police’s prosecuting Counsel, Chukwu Agwu from Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police Force Milverton Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants were alleged to have sometimes in May, 2017 with intent to defraud obtain by false pretence the sum of N20 million from one Mrs Eva Okoh, on the understanding that they would utilise same for the ratification of sale of land and to settle Chief Fatai Olumegbon and Olumegbon Chieftaincy Family in respect of two plots of land in Ajah, the representation they were aware to be false.

One of the count charges read: “That you SHERIFATU OGUNSEMO OMOTAYO ‘F’, BAKARE OLAMIJI TAJUDEEN ‘M’ ADEREMI ADESOJI AYANTUNDE DANIEL ‘M, OLADOTUN HASSAN ‘M’ and others at large between the months of May, 2017 and February , 2018 at Ajah Lagos, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of the honourable court did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: inducement, Obtaining by false pretence more than N20,500,000.00 (Twenty Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and Money Laundering and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

