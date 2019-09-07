Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated the N1.2 billion Ta’al Orange Market site and Services for housing scheme at Mararaba Gurku, Karu Local Government Areas of the state.

Inaugurating the project, Sule said this was part of the activities marking his 100 days in office on Saturday at Mararaba.

He said the project was geared towards providing housing and transforming the slum to regenerated city.

“It is geared towards providing affordable housing opportunity for the citizens of the State and other interested developers,” Sule said.

He said the project covered an area of 18.79 hectares with 148 plots allocated to prospective developers.

According to him, “it marked the beginning of many of such schemes across the state as this administration is committed to providing infrastructure and other social amenities for the people.

“In our commitment to attract foreign investors to the State, there is need to create conducive environment.

“Accordingly, this administration is committed to the provision of affordable housing, development of cottage/modular industries and establishment of educational institutions, among others.

“It is our conviction that these gestures will open opportunities for economic activities in the State,” Sule said.

The governor however appealed to the Federal Government to support the state in the provision of infrastructural facilities, especially in the Greater Karu axis.

He noted that such intervention had become imperative in view of the fact that a sizable percentage of federal government workers reside in Nasarawa state, thereby overstretching existing facilities.

