The Ansar-ul-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN) has urged African leaders to make history compulsory in schools in order to enable youths appreciate the continent better.

The ADYAN Chairman, Mr. Lut Joacquim, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) on the sideline of the association’s 2019 youth week with the theme’ ‘Breaking Barriers’ in Lagos on Saturday.

According for him, history subject will allow youths understand the contribution of former African leaders and compatriots towards the development of the continent, especially during its independence struggle.

“If the contributions of other Africans were taught to citizens of each African countries, there will not be anything of hatred among Africans and there will not be reason attacking our fellow Africans.

”We are all aware of apartheid, how much Nigeria contributed during the period in South Africa, we know how many South African citizens we adopted in Nigeria.”

He said if the youths of South Africa were aware of Nigeria’s contributions, they would not be attacking Nigerians.

”We will not advise government to cut the bilateral relations with South Africa, but government should openly condemn it and take a stand,” Joacquim said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

