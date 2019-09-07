Nigerian Afro-pop artiste, Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, has reacted to the reports that he impregnated a lady identified as Poshmerald.

According to the post shared by the singer, Gistlover blog reported that Poshmerald is a cloth stylist and expecting the “Madu” crooner’s baby by October.

The blog said the story was published after confirming that the lady is truly carrying Kizz Daniel’s baby.

Reacting to the reports on Saturday, Kizz Daniel wrote: “How many people I don give belle like this? Una no dey Taya (Don’t you get tired)?”

How many people I don give belle like this? Una no dey taya? 😫😫😫 https://t.co/9JolcDgSXh — KIZZ DANIEL (@iamkissdaniel) September 7, 2019

Kizz Daniel had been rumored of impregnating a lot of ladies in the past, including Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile.

