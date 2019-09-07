The Ijebu Muslim College Old Students Association (IMCOSA) will on Sunday hold its pre-70th Anniversary Luncheon in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Saturday in Lagos by IMCOSA Chairman, Publicity and Publication subcommittee, Dr Fassy Yusuf.

He said that the luncheon is to kick-start activities marking the 70th anniversary of the College founded in 1950 by the Muslim Community in Ijebu Ode.

According to him, the College has since produced eminent Nigerians from all over the country in many spheres of human endeavour.

Yusuf said the Chairman of the day is the Group Managing Director of First Bank Group, Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, while an ex-student and prominent banker, Otunba Jimi Lawal is the Chief Launcher.

He explained that the luncheon would enable the Old Students Association unfold its plans for the anniversary scheduled for January 2020.

“It will also raise funds and present awards to those who have been part of the school’s success story,” Yusuf said.

The former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also an old student of the school, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, will deliver the Pre-Anniversary Luncheon lecture on: ‘Alumni Associations, the present and future of education in South West Nigeria’.

The Sunday pre-anniversary luncheon will hold at the Classique Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

