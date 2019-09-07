File Photo: Police fire tear gas during a protest in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on August 4, 2019.

Hong Kong protesters were due to return to the city’s airport on Saturday afternoon for the second time within weeks, as residents vow to continue with demonstrations even after a major government concession earlier this week.

The Police were already on high alert on Saturday with dozens stationed in riot gear at a high-speed rail link to Hong Kong International Airport after protesters had pledged online to slow down transit points.

Protesters used the same tactics last week, causing chaos at the airport as travellers were stuck queuing for hours after the airport train was shut down and nearby roads closed.

Many ended up walking to the nearest subway station several kilometres away before it too was shut down due to demonstrations.

The airport, one of the world’s busiest, has been a focal point of anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks as many protesters believe police are unlikely to fire tear gas at such a busy and international location.

Earlier this week, leader Carrie Lam formally withdrew the controversial bill that sparked the 14 consecutive weeks of demonstrations after suspending it in mid-June.

The bill would have amended Hong Kong law to allow residents to be extradited to mainland China.

Since protests began on June 9, they have escalated into a mass anti-government demonstration with additional demands including calls for electoral reform.

Protesters have said they will continue to demonstrate until all of their demands were met.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

