By Jennifer Okundia

Good things don’t come easy, they take some time to actualize. Davido recently announced that himself and longtime girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland aka Chefchi or Chioma as she is fondly called, have done their introduction ceremony, awaiting the big wedding day, come 2020.

Getting to this point wasn’t just a walk in the park, the 24 year old beauty sure paid her due diligence. All these years, fans kept speculating a union for the lovebirds, some even went ahead to photoshop wedding pictures for the duo, since Davido was taking forever to pop the question, and hoping they tie the knot.

Being able to work out differences and coming to mutual understanding of one’s partner, accepting them for who they are, is vital in any Relationship before both parties can agree to take it a step further.

We’ve outlined 6 details about Chioma you might not have known before now:

1) Chioma was an Economics student of Babcock University, where she met Davido, who was a student in the Department of Music. The father of two once disclosed that they’ve known each other for over five years.

2) Chioma Avril Rowland hails from Imo State, a family of Seventh-day Adventists and she was born on May 1, 1995. She has a sister called Jennifer, who is a fashion designer and she often models her sister’s creations.

3)Chefchi came into limelight after being spotted with the 30 billion gang frontliner on several occasions including family events.

4)The 24 year old is a brand ambassador for Sapphire Scents alongside other top celebrities and brands.

5)She has featured in his popular musical video ‘Assurance,’ which was the talk of town. Recently on his Instagram page he revealed that he featured her on his yet to be released album tagged ”A Good Time”.

6)Davido announced he and chioma were official after he surprised her with an expensive car on her 23rd birthday with the plate number tagged Assurance the title of one of his songs which he dedicated to her.

7) Chioma loves to cook, and she showcases her culinary skills via her social media platform.

