FC Barcelona on Saturday celebrated the retirement of their legend and former striker, Samuel Eto’o Fils.

Samuel Eto’o announced his retirement with a message on social networks.

The Cameroonian, wore the Barça shirt from 2004 to 2009, where he became one of the best strikers in the history of the club.

According to the club’s official website, Samuel Eto’o will be remembered by culés for always delivering on the pitch.

The Cameroonian, who played 234 games for Barca, scored 152 goals, figures that helped him become the top scorer in the 2004/05 league season -25 goals tied with Forlán – and in 2005/06 – 26 goals. With 108 goals in 144 games, Eto’o remains one of Barça’s top scorers in the league.

The assists from players such as Deco, Ronaldinho, Iniesta, Xavi and Messi undoubtedly helped him to achieve those figures.

There are two goals from Eto’o that supporters will always remember. They are those scored in the 2006 and 2009 Champions League finals. Two fundamental goals that allowed Barça to win the European title.

The Cameroonian won 10 titles in total at Barça: 2 Champions Leagues (2005/06 and 2008/09), 3 leagues (2004/05, 2005/06 and 2008/09), 1 Copa del Rey (2008/09), 2 Spanish Super Cups (2005/06 and 2006/07) and 2 Catalan Cups (2004/05 and 2006/07). In addition, he was recognized as Africa’s Best Player in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010.

FC Barcelona shared a video titled Legend on their Twitter account.

Here are some pictures posted with the caption, “Unforgettable moments.”

