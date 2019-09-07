English award winning singer-songwriter Adele Laurie Blue Adkins popular as Adele, gets set to release an album in December 2019.

Fans went crazy after finding out that Kanye West, The Weekend and Drake will drop their albums in November while Rihanna and Adele will releases their in December.

This tight competition will make choosing a Grammy winner in 2020 really tough.

The mum of one also lost some weight, and it is looking really good on her. See some reactions:

Oh God, tears winter 😭😭😭

Adele about to have me crying for nothing in the middle of my beach party https://t.co/HZC9kkT6RG — Omolomo larin ero (@MelanatedLola) September 7, 2019

Adele is a beautiful woman. She always had a beautiful shape even when she was bigger. https://t.co/MV2PdEFkuh — Khutšo (@KhutsoRapudi) September 7, 2019

December finna be lit with music!

Adele, riri And the weekend, I'll start selling tissues to wipe tears. — avalon❤👑 (@Gertrudeundie) September 7, 2019

adele lost all her weight and looks even more sexier and bad ass. i’m here for it.😭😭 https://t.co/nyTVO0Frip — Mariah Primm (@mariah_primm) September 7, 2019

Adele, Rihanna, the weekend and probably Justin is releasing albums within the same Grammy period. This is why it’s harder for some artists to win and others win without competition. https://t.co/SalQ2zHEG9 — Justin is back♡stream IDC (@BKBieber) September 7, 2019

Kanye releasing in November

The weekend releasing in November

Drake releasing in November Rihanna releasing in December

Adele releasing in December Best end of the year gift — Funso🇳🇬 (@fhunshore_) September 7, 2019

