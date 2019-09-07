Nigerian film star, entrepreneur and brand influencer, Eniola Badmus, is 42 today, September 7th 2019. She came into limelight in year 2008 after she featured in the film Jenifa.

Eniola is one actress that always puts her energy and vibe into any film she’s featured in, and the curvy lady always thrills fans.

She shared some pictures on social media with the caption:

365 days ago, i made some projections and seek God’s blessing on them.

Today am not only grateful for the granted prayers but extremely excited already for the blessings ahead. I am grateful for multiple endorsements, massive exposure, battles won, new territories, family, the amazing ENIBAD team and more Importantly the gift of HEALTH /LIFE.

Happy Birthday Senator Badoskyyy

