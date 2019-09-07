The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has applauded the Nigerian Immigration Service, for coming up with the E-registration program for immigrants in the country, saying that the exercise would go a long way in checking illegal migration into the state and the country.

Abiodun who made this known at the Nigerian Immigration Service, Ogun State Command, venue of the flag off for the E-Registration exercise of Immigrants residing in the state, said that there was no better way to do the exercise, than the electronic registration which affords security agencies easy access to information gathered, adding that the exercise would help go a long way in curbing inter border crimes.

” It is just proper that we have a robust system for the registration of migrants in our state, apart from the fact that the exercise will help us to have a democratic representation of the population of our dear state in relation to citizenship and nationality, it will also go a long way in checking illegal migration into the state.

” The exercise will also avail our security agencies an opportunity to have access to information gathered, it will help us to curb to a large extent inter border crimes,” he said.

He commended the Nigerian Immigration Service for the Nobel initiative, saying that the exercise was in tandem with his administration’s vision of good governance.

In her remarks, the Controller, Nigerian Immigration Service, Ogun State Command, Comptroller Doris Braihmah, said that the service is committed to promoting the fundamental human right of migrants, adding that the international community shouldn’t be scared of the motive behind the exercise, as it was meant to have a comprehensive data of all non- Nigerians residing in the country.

She added that the idea behind the e-registration exercise which was conceived in 2017, was aimed at boosting internal monitoring and control mechanism in the overall national interest of the country.

